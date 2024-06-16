Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Karnataka government for the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 in the state. He compared the fuel prices in Karnataka with those in other BJP-ruled states and claimed that the prices are lower in BJP-ruled states. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Karnataka govt for hiking fuel prices.

Also Read - ‘To fund public transport’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends fuel price hike

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In an X post, the union minister said, “After this decision, people of Karnataka would be forced to pay higher amounts for food items, clothing, medicines and all items of necessities as fuel prices directly impact prices of all goods. Just after elections have been concluded , such a decision exposes the hypocrisy of the Congress, which talks about lehenga but levies approximately ₹8litre- ₹12/litre additional VAT compared with BJP-ruled states.”

He also claimed that petrol in Karnataka is now more expensive than in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where BJP is in power. “With this hike, petrol in Karnataka is now ₹8.21/litre more expensive than both BJP-run governments in UP and Gujarat. The price gap is even more staggering if Karnataka is compared with BJP-governed Arunachal Pradesh, where the party has strongly returned to power. The petrol prices in Karnataka are over ₹12/litre higher than in Arunachal. The price gap for diesel is ₹8.59/litre between the two states, with Arunachal being much less expensive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the fuel price in Karnataka is less than in many states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. “The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra,” Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

In Karnataka, petrol has surged by ₹3, bringing the rate in Bengaluru to ₹102.84 per litre, up from the previous rate of ₹99.84. The price of diesel has increased by ₹3.02, raising the cost per litre from ₹85.93 to ₹88.95