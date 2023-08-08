The Namma Metro in Bengaluru has advised the passengers to use headphones while listening to music during the metro journey. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that listening to music or watching videos without headphones can cause disturbance to the fellow passengers. A team was also sent to the metro coaches to educate the passengers on Tuesday. 'Use headphones while playing music inside the train,' Namma Metro to passengers(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

In an announcement, BMRCL said, “BMRCL Team of Home Guards today, started educating passengers and creating awareness for hassle free travel under a Special Operation program at all stations. Use of headphones for listening to music or viewing on mobile phones to avoid inconvenience to co – passengers with loud music. Passengers are requested to Cooperate.”

The playing of loud music during travel is already banned in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. In 2021, Karnataka High Court issued an order while hearing a writ petition seeking restrictions on ‘noise disturbance inside buses.’

The high court said that if any passenger travelling on a KSRTC bus refuses to comply with the order, the driver or the bus conductor can deboard the person from the bus with immediate effect. The bus may also be halted until they are offloaded, the order read. The deboarded person cannot claim a refund on the bus fare. The existing Rule 94 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules (1989) also bars passengers travelling on such vehicles (“stage carriage”) should refrain from “singing or playing any musical instrument or operating a transistor radio”

However, at this point, the BMRCL has only advised the passengers to refrain from playing loud music.

