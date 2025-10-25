Edit Profile
    Viral dashcam footage reveals BMTC bus driver trying to hit car for blocking overtake on Bengaluru airport road

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:42 PM IST
    By Yamini C S
    Social media users in Bengaluru demanded action against the bus driver, labelling his behaviour reckless and dangerous. (X)
    A viral dashcam video showed a BMTC bus aggressively swerving to ram a Hyundai i20 car on the Bengaluru Airport Road. 

    A shocking dashcam video allegedly showing a BMTC bus attempting to ram into a Hyundai i20 car on the busy Bengaluru Airport Road has gone viral, sparking outrage among commuters and social media users who are demanding strict action against the driver.

    The clip, shared widely on X, appears to show a BMTC bus swerving aggressively toward an i20 in the middle lane after what looked like a long wait to overtake it. The post accompanying the video alleged that the bus driver “purposely tried to hit the i20 because it was driving slow and wasn’t letting the bus overtake.” The user also tagged Bengaluru traffic police, urging officials to treat the case as an attempt to murder.

    Watch the viral video here:

    The incident occurred at 1:12pm on October 19, according to the dashcam footage, which triggered widespread anger online, with citizens calling out the reckless behaviour of the bus driver and demanding strict action against him. “1. Why is the bus in the middle lane? 2. What is the intention to do such cheap action? 3. Are the drivers in for racing on these roads?” a comment stated.

    “i20 driver is following proper speed limits on Airport road. Right most lane is 80km/h, middle lane around 60. Bus driver must have his licence cancelled,” said another reply.

    “This is intimidation by the bigger bus!” a response read.

    One more user tagged the Bengaluru traffic police and shared, “please take action against these BMTC EV, we see these ppl don't follow lane discipline.”

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
