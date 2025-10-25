Viral dashcam footage reveals BMTC bus driver trying to hit car for blocking overtake on Bengaluru airport road

The clip, shared widely on X, appears to show a BMTC bus swerving aggressively toward an i20 in the middle lane after what looked like a long wait to overtake it. The post accompanying the video alleged that the bus driver “purposely tried to hit the i20 because it was driving slow and wasn’t letting the bus overtake.” The user also tagged Bengaluru traffic police, urging officials to treat the case as an attempt to murder.

A shocking dashcam video allegedly showing a BMTC bus attempting to ram into a Hyundai i20 car on the busy Bengaluru Airport Road has gone viral, sparking outrage among commuters and social media users who are demanding strict action against the driver.

The incident occurred at 1:12pm on October 19, according to the dashcam footage, which triggered widespread anger online, with citizens calling out the reckless behaviour of the bus driver and demanding strict action against him. “1. Why is the bus in the middle lane? 2. What is the intention to do such cheap action? 3. Are the drivers in for racing on these roads?” a comment stated.

“i20 driver is following proper speed limits on Airport road. Right most lane is 80km/h, middle lane around 60. Bus driver must have his licence cancelled,” said another reply.

“This is intimidation by the bigger bus!” a response read.

One more user tagged the Bengaluru traffic police and shared, “please take action against these BMTC EV, we see these ppl don't follow lane discipline.”