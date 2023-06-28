Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 12 killed after vehicle crashes into bridge, falls into river in MP’s Datia

12 killed after vehicle crashes into bridge, falls into river in MP’s Datia

ByMahesh Shivhare
Jun 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST

All the deceased are stated to be members of a family and they were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage

In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons were killed while three others were injured after a mini truck hit an under construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia on Tuesday, said police.

A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations. (HT photo)
A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations. (HT photo)

All the deceased are stated to be members of a family. They were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the rescue operation is going on.

Also Read: Punjab man, two sons killed in Bareilly road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Mishra has directed officials for all possible help to the victim’s families.

A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out