BJP top brass discusses Himachal cabinet expansion with Nadda

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:29 IST

BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda on Friday went into huddle with the state’s party top brass to take stock of the political situation in Himachal Pradesh. The state leadership also discussed threadbare on the cabinet expansion as three berths are lying vacant.

Nadda, who is on a three-day tour to Himachal Pradesh, held meetings with party office bearers, legislators and the party core group to discuss issues concerning the state as well as the party. He also met legislators who had unsuccessfully contested on the BJP ticket. Nadda has sought feedback on the working of the state government besides discussing the success of centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, minister for state corporate affairs and finance Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and former CM Shanta Kumar attended the meetings. The top brass also talked about the policy and programmes of the CM. Later, Nadda held a meeting with the 22-member state executive recently appointed by Bindal.

Party sources said the meeting with members of the state cabinet was introductory. Later, Nadda held closed door meetings with Bindal and three newly-appointed general secretaries Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor and Rakesh Jamwal, to discuss the forthcoming programmes proposed by the party to galvanise its cadres and strengthen the grassroot working.

Sources said there was an informal meeting between the BJP’s core group and Nadda on the cabinet expansion. Three berths in the state cabinet have been lying vacant after food minister Kishan Kappor was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra and power minister Anil Sharma quit his office as the Congress pitted his elder son Ashray Sharma against BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Health minister Vipin Singh Parmar resigned from his office to take up the responsibility of the Vidhan Sabha speaker.

Names of Nurpur legislator Rakesh Pathania and Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala had been doing rounds for the berths. The party has also contemplated on the name of four-time legislator from Poanta Sukh Ram Chaudhary.

The CM had earlier announced to rejig his cabinet ahead of the budget session. However, following directions from the party high command, Thakur had put the cabinet expansion on hold. There is strong possibility that deputy speaker Hansraj from Churah could be inducted in the ministry while two-time legislator from Hamirpur Narendra Thakur may be appointed deputy speaker.

‘BJP is only political party governed by ideology’

The BJP national president said the saffron party is only political party in the country which is governed by ideology. He was addressing the ‘Abhinandan Samaroh’ held at Jhandutta in Bilaspur district.

Nadda said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is poised to become a five trillion dollar economy. “Today, India has become the fifth economic power and in the next few years it will be the top economy,” he said.

He said US President Donald Trump during his visit to India talked about Modi for nearly twenty minutes.

“It is probably for the first time that a US President travelled 8,000 km on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without visiting any other country on his way. This speaks that India is commanding the world over. This is only possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said.

“The nation and the state has been progressing by leaps and bounds as people have handed over the reins of governance to the BJP,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jai Ram Thakur said the people of the state are fortunate to have Nadda leading the biggest political party of the world. He said this was possible due to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the BJP chief besides love and benevolence of people of the state.

He said the state has six medical colleges in government sector and out of these four medical colleges were possible due to Nadda.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the state is fortunate to have a dynamic leader in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur who is always concerned about the development of Himachal. He said the state has been making unprecedented developments in all spheres and has become model for several big states of the country.

Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said it is a matter of pride and honour for 72 lakh people of the state that Nadda was leading the political party which is ruling the biggest democracy of the world.