12 social media accounts of extremists removed: Haryana DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Thursday cautioned public against “glorification of gangster and gun culture”, saying that it can adversely influence young people and contribute to the normalisation of violence in society. The DGP said that the artists of Haryana are being sensitised about the adverse social impact of glorifying gangsters. (HT Photo for representation)

The DGP said that Haryana Police have intensified a campaign against the glorification of gangsters, gang culture, firearms and violence, while expanding its outreach across digital platforms, the music industry, media institutions and youth.

“As many as 12 Instagram accounts being operated or used by terrorist for radicalising and influencing youth were identified and removed,” said the DGP, adding that multiple inputs relating to social media content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and gun culture were shared with other states.

“The objective of the campaign is to curb the tendency to portray criminal lifestyles as glamorous and to protect, particularly young people from the negative influence of gang culture and gun culture.”

The DGP said that the artists of Haryana are being sensitised about the adverse social impact of glorifying gangsters, firearms and violence through songs and music videos, as well as its negative influence on the youth.

He said that as result of these interventions, a decline has also been observed in the production and circulation of content glorifying gangsters, gang culture, firearms and violence.

The special task force (STF) of Haryana has been holding meetings to sensitise singers, lyricists and producers from the Haryanvi music industry, while a committee of the STF identifies and review online content glorifying gangs and violence.

Singhal said that around 200 youths identified through social media platforms as being influenced by gangster and gun culture were counselled by STF, with efforts made to reconnect them with the mainstream of society.