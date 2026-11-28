Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday flagged off two electric buses to connect major religious and tourist destinations in Panchkula, aiming to make travel easier for devotees, particularly women and senior citizens. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday flagged off two electric buses in Panchkula. (HT Photo) more

The service, launched from the Sanskrit Gurukul within the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex, will operate between Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple, Pinjore Gardens and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

The two buses will complete six round trips daily. A digital information system and a QR code facility have also been introduced, allowing passengers to check bus locations and schedules in real time on their mobile phones.

Saini said lakhs of devotees visit the district’s religious sites every year, but many, particularly elderly people and women, face difficulties travelling between temples because of limited transport options and the need to change multiple modes of transport.

He said the electric buses would provide a convenient and pollution-free travel option while supporting the transition to cleaner mobility and the target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

The chief minister also inaugurated the renovated Haryana Roadways bus terminal in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Among those present were Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Banto Kataria, mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma, police commissioner Pankaj Nain and other officials.