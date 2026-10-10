2019 Tarn Taran blast case: NIA court rejects bail pleas of two accused

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has rejected the second bail pleas of two accused in the 2019 Tarn Taran blast case, holding that the material on record prima facie linked them to an alleged terrorist module and that they had failed to establish a substantial change in circumstances since their earlier bail pleas were dismissed. The court clarified that its observations would not affect the merits of the main trial. (HT)

Special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa passed separate orders, rejecting the bail pleas of Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar Panjwar, and Massa Singh, alias Mandeep Singh, in the case registered by the NIA over an explosion in Pandori Gola village on September 4, 2019.

The blast occurred when Bikkar Singh, alias Vikram, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, were allegedly digging up explosives buried in a vacant plot. Both died in the explosion, while Gurjant Singh suffered injuries that left him blind. Investigators alleged that the group had buried crude bombs and was planning attacks in Punjab.

According to the NIA’s case, Bikramjit Singh, a granthi, helped form and train the alleged terrorist module, recruited and radicalised youths, arranged explosives and taught associates to make crude bombs. The agency alleged that he conspired to carry out attacks and continued monitoring the group’s activities after leaving India for Austria in July 2018. Austrian authorities apprehended him in March 2021, and India secured his extradition in December 2022.

The court noted that Bikramjit’s first bail application was dismissed in June 2024 and the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected his appeal in May 2026. The judge said the accused had not presented any substantial new grounds to justify a second application. The court also cited the high court’s concern that he could flee, influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

In Massa Singh’s case, the NIA alleged that he conspired with other accused to target Muradpura Dera of the Divya Jyoti Jagran Sansthan in Tarn Taran and was involved in arranging and preparing crude bombs. The agency also alleged that the group planned attacks on Hindu and Shiv Sena leaders and preacher Darshan Singh.

Massa’s counsel argued that investigators had found no incriminating material on his mobile phone, that no explosives had been recovered from him and that his alleged association with separatist content did not establish his involvement in a terrorist conspiracy. The defence also cited his disability, prolonged custody, delay in trial and bail granted to co-accused.

The court observed that Massa’s first bail plea was dismissed in March 2023 and the high court rejected his appeal in January 2026. It said he had not shown a substantial change in circumstances and had not submitted medical records to support the disability-related plea.

Both orders relied on Section 43-D (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which restricts bail where the court finds reasonable grounds to believe the accusations are prima facie true. The judge held that prolonged custody and trial delay did not justify relief in these applications. The court clarified that its observations would not affect the merits of the main trial.