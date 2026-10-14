2025 Abohar trader murder: 3 accused brought from Rajasthan, Haryana jails

In a significant breakthrough in the 2025 murder case of textile trader Sanjay Verma, police on Tuesday brought three accused from jails in Rajasthan and Haryana to Abohar on production warrants. A local court remanded the trio to three days of police custody, paving the way for fresh interrogation into the broad-daylight killing that sent shockwaves through the region’s business community. Verma, owner of the New Wearwell clothing showroom, was shot dead outside his establishment on July 7, 2025. (Representational image)

A local court remanded the trio to three days of police custody, paving the way for fresh interrogation into the broad-daylight killing that sent shockwaves through the region’s business community. Verma, owner of the New Wearwell clothing showroom, was shot dead outside his establishment on July 7, 2025.

Abohar City police station SHO Maninder Singh identified the accused as Jaskaran Singh alias Karni, son of Surjit Singh, a resident of Fazilka; Rajinder Singh alias Billa, son of Jarnail Singh, from Balluana; and Shakti, son of Hans Raj, a resident of New Abadi in Abohar. Police have identified Jaskaran as the alleged main shooter.

While Jaskaran and Rajinder were lodged in Jodhpur jail, Shakti was being held in Hisar jail. The three were brought to Abohar for further investigation into their alleged roles in the conspiracy and execution of the murder, police said.

Heavy police security was deployed when the accused were produced before the court.

The investigation has since expanded across several states, with alleged links to a wider network of gangsters and their associates. Two accused, Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh, were killed in a police encounter on July 9, 2025, during an operation to recover weapons. Police maintained that associates of the duo opened fire, prompting retaliatory action. The circumstances surrounding the encounter remain subject to a magisterial inquiry.

Investigators have also pursued leads involving alleged logistical and financial support to the shooters. Three suspects from Rajasthan were earlier arrested on allegations of assisting the accused, while two other associates were reportedly detained in Madhya Pradesh.

In a separate development in August last year, Fazilka police brought Parveen Lonkar from Maharashtra on a production warrant. Lonkar, who was in custody in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was questioned over a social media post allegedly claiming responsibility for Verma’s killing. Sources had pointed to a digital trail involving an account linked to his brother, Shubham Lonkar.

Police are expected to question the three accused about the sequence of events, the alleged roles of other participants and possible links to those who planned or financed the attack. Their custodial interrogation could provide fresh leads in a case that continues to draw intense scrutiny.