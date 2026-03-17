4 phones stolen from Panchkula protest site

Four mobile phones, including two iPhones, were stolen from a protest site in Sector 5 of Panchkula on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in against the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) over multiple demands for the past three months, were asleep when an unidentified person took away the phones, the complainant, Vikas, stated. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the demonstrators’ tent. CCTV footage showed a man entering the tent quietly and fleeing with the mobile phones within a minute (HT File)

The complainant stated the theft took place at 1.40 am.Claiming that the stolen phones belonged to Rambir Jaini and Pramod, Vikas said the estimated cost of the stolen phones was ₹4 lakh but the police mentioned ₹45,000 as the value in the FIR that has been registered under Section 303 (theft) of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary, Sector 5 SHO, said the police had asked the complainants to provide purchase bills of the phones. “The exact value of the stolen property will be updated in the case file once the bills are submitted,” he said.

CCTV footage showed a man entering the tent quietly and fleeing with the mobile phones within a minute. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused using the CCTV footage. The investigation is being carried out by ASI Sanjiv Kumar.

On February 17, Youth Congress workers led by Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary had held a protest march in Panchkula against the HPSC in support of the protesting candidates.

The protesters want abolition of the 35% minimum cut-off marks in the tests, which candidates claim leads to vacant posts. Protesters are also calling for a Haryana-centric syllabus, requiring at least 20% weightage for state-specific general knowledge.