63 challans issued for underage driving in Chandigarh

Last week, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was caught behind the wheel when a car rammed into a bike taxi, killing its 29-year-old rider in Chandigarh. Unfortunately, this was not a one off incident. So far this year, 63 underage drivers have been issued challans by the traffic police. (HT File)

So far this year, 63 underage drivers have been issued challans by the traffic police. According to traffic police data, 117 challans were issued to minors in 2023, the highest number in the past five years.

The figure dropped to 72 in 2024, while 34 challans were issued in 2022, when Covid-related movement restrictions were in force.

Traffic police do not issue separate challans in cases where an FIR has been registered, a senior police officer said.

In such cases, issuing a challan is considered double penalisation for the same offence. However, action is taken against the offenders through court proceedings, the officer added.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1, 2019, underage driving attracts a fine of ₹25,000. The parents or guardians of the minor, or the vehicle owner, can also be held liable and face imprisonment of up to three years. The juvenile driver is dealt with under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The vehicle’s registration can also be cancelled. Several such cases are pending before local courts.

Meanwhile, police officials said awareness programmes are being conducted in schools to sensitise students and parents about the dangers of underage driving. The Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23 also regularly organises awareness sessions for schoolchildren. Police teams also conduct checks around educational institutions to prevent minors from driving.

Road safety expert Harpreet Singh said curbing the menace required a society-wide effort, along with strict police enforcement. “All the music artists who glorify breaking traffic rules and underage driving should take a stand for road safety. At this age, minors look up to them and they can help make a difference,” he said.

He also called for special police drives around schools during school hours to check students, particularly those riding two-wheelers without valid driving licences.