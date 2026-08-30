After repeated bomb threats: Shimla schools ordered to file daily safety check certificates with police

The Shimla deputy commissioner (DC), Anupam Kashyap, on Saturday directed all Shimla schools to submit a daily certificate to the district police confirming that the school premises have undergone a safety check and are secure. This move is being seen as a preventive step by the district administration in wake of the repeated bomb threats being received by the schools in the state capital leading to evacuation of schools. (HT Photo for representation)

The directions were issued with an aim of strengthening student safety measures in Shimla city’s government and private schools. Detailed discussions were held regarding school safety protocols, the prevention of potential hazards, regular safety inspections, and rapid response during emergencies.

This move is being seen as a preventive step by the district administration in wake of the repeated bomb threats being received by the schools in the state capital leading to evacuation of schools and sending children home and creating panic situations as these threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

The DC said, “Every school management must submit a daily certificate to the district police confirming that the school premises have undergone a safety check and are secure. Conducting regular safety inspections before the school opens and after it closes will be mandatory.”

“The safety of children is the top priority and that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated,” said Kashyap.

The DC directed that arrangements for regular security inspections and monthly security audits be made effective and that a nodal officer be appointed in every school to oversee security-related responsibilities. He also instructed school safety committees to remain active.

He said that in the future, if any rumor or information regarding safety arises concerning a school, the police will verify whether the respective school management had issued the safety certificate for that day. He also issued instructions for the regular monitoring of the duties performed by security personnel deployed in schools.

Instructions to ensure effective compliance with SOPs

The DC directed that effective compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the district administration regarding school safety and the handling of security threats be ensured across all government, private, government-aided, and residential schools.

He directed that measures such as boundary walls or fencing, controlled entry and exit points, visitor registers, security guards, and CCTV surveillance in sensitive areas be ensured within school premises. Additionally, instructions were issued to pay special attention to the mandatory verification of school staff, security personnel, school bus drivers, construction workers, and other external personnel.

The administration also makes the verification of school vehicles and drivers, power backup for CCTV systems, drone surveillance in sensitive areas where required, monitoring of ongoing construction work within school premises, and worker verification mandatory.

Inform police if a drone is spotted over the school premises

During the meeting, additional superintendent of police Gaurav Jeet Singh, said that upon receiving information about any suspicious person, vehicle, or object, school management should immediately inform the police and administration without taking any personal risks. He said that the police must be informed immediately if any drone is seen flying over the school premises.

Pvt school principals give meeting a miss {BOX}

The principals of 28 private schools in Shimla were invited, but only one turned up, speaking volumes about the lack of seriousness with which private schools are treating children’s safety.

Schools had received two reminders to attend. Expressing concern over this, the DC said that serious engagement from school management is essential regarding the critical issue of children’s safety. The DC said that school management must personally understand and earnestly fulfill its responsibility regarding student safety.