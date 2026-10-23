Anantnag: Omar asks officials to speed up devp works before winter
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the government is committed to starting work on the mini-secretariat in the district once the decision was taken on its location.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged officials to take advantage of the fair weather and complete the developmental projects before the harsh winter sets in.
Abdullah was in Anantnag district to review development works with cabinet ministers and MLAs.
“Today projects worth ₹60 crore were either inaugurated or their foundation was laid. At least 11 water supply schemes were inaugurated while the foundation stones of several other developmental works were laid,” Abdullah said.
He said the purpose of the meeting was to assess the progress of developmental works in the district.
The chief minister said that the demands of almost every Anantnag MLA had been heard. “The demands of their constituents were reflected in the meeting. We will do our best to meet their demands,” he said, adding that the government is committed to starting work on the mini-secretariat in the district once the decision was taken on its location.
“ I have asked the DC to consult the MLAs and civil society and decide where the mini-secretariat should be built. As soon as the land is identified, we will prepare the detailed project report (DPR),” he said.
He also said work on the maternity hospital would begin once the location was finalised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAshiq Hussain
A senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, Ashiq Hussain has reported from Kashmir since the year 2008. He has been writing extensively on politics, militancy, environment and developmental issues in J&K. He has reported for the paper during one of the transformative periods in J&K’s history. Besides HT, he has also reported and edited for local news dailies and weeklies in Kashmir. He has a master's degree in mass communication and journalism from Kashmir University.Picture link: https://x.com/aashiqbhatt/photo, X handle: @aashiqbhatt, mail:ashiq.hussain@htlive.comRead More