Anantnag: Omar asks officials to speed up devp works before winter

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged officials to take advantage of the fair weather and complete the developmental projects before the harsh winter sets in. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Abdullah was in Anantnag district to review development works with cabinet ministers and MLAs.

“Today projects worth ₹60 crore were either inaugurated or their foundation was laid. At least 11 water supply schemes were inaugurated while the foundation stones of several other developmental works were laid,” Abdullah said.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to assess the progress of developmental works in the district.

The chief minister said that the demands of almost every Anantnag MLA had been heard. “The demands of their constituents were reflected in the meeting. We will do our best to meet their demands,” he said, adding that the government is committed to starting work on the mini-secretariat in the district once the decision was taken on its location.

“ I have asked the DC to consult the MLAs and civil society and decide where the mini-secretariat should be built. As soon as the land is identified, we will prepare the detailed project report (DPR),” he said.

He also said work on the maternity hospital would begin once the location was finalised.