Appoint regular DGP expeditiously, cannot run on ad hoc basis indefinitely: HC to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to take expeditious steps for the appointment of a regular director general of police (DGP). The government also said that the panel recommended is under active consideration of the state government and it is taking necessary steps. (HT)

“Appointment to the post of director general of police is of importance for maintaining law and order in the state. An ad hoc arrangement for such purposes ought not be allowed for an indefinite period,” the bench of justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed, asking the government to take an appropriate decision and inform the court about the decision taken through an affidavit by the chief secretary by October 13.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appointment of a regular DGP. “Punjab has not had a regular DGP (head of police force) for more than the past four years, with the highest post in the state police force continuing under an additional-charge arrangement.. such a prolonged arrangement raises serious institutional concerns, as an officer holding the post merely on additional charge may always remain in a potentially compromising situation, lacking the institutional security and assured tenure contemplated for a regularly appointed DGP,” the PIL had said, adding that stable and independent leadership at the highest level of the police force is essential for maintaining the rule of law and public confidence in policing.

During the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer Nikhil Thamman said that the panel has already recommended three officers for the appointment to the top post by the Union Public Service Commission in the first week of July.

In response to the PIL filed on September 9, the government had told the court that the issue is also being monitored by the Supreme Court. Documents submitted in the court reveal the state government had forwarded a proposal to UPSC for convening of the empanelment committee meeting for the preparation of a panel for appointment to the post of DGP (head of the police force), Punjab. The empanelment committee held deliberations and after the assessment, recommended a panel of three officers. The government also said that the panel recommended is under active consideration of the state government and it is taking necessary steps.

“In the event a panel has already been forwarded by the UPSC in the first week of July 2026, we would like the state of Punjab to clarify as to why no decision is taken in the matter, when the panel is already received way back in July, 2026,” the court further observed seeking an affidavit by the adjourned date.