Special enrolment drive for young, first-time voters in Chandigarh

The UT administration will undertake a special enrolment drive across the city to ensure that all eligible citizens, particularly young and first-time electors, are included in the electoral roll. As part of the drive, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits and assist eligible citizens with enrolment and other voter-related services. (HT File)

The final photo electoral roll-2026 for the 01-Chandigarh parliamentary constituency was published on September 22. Citizens have been advised to check their names and verify their particulars in the final roll, available on the website of the chief electoral officer, Chandigarh, as well as through assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and booth level officers (BLOs).

As part of the drive, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits and assist eligible citizens with enrolment and other voter-related services, including filling and submitting the prescribed forms.

Special camps will be held at all polling stations across Chandigarh on October 10 and 11 from 10 am to 3 pm. BLOs will be available at the camps to assist with new enrolment, correction of details and other services.

A special outreach programme for young and first-time voters will also be conducted through electoral literacy clubs in educational institutions.

Citizens can use form 6 for new registration, form 7 for objection or deletion and form 8 for shifting residence, corrections, replacement of EPIC or marking of PwD. Services are also available through the ECINET app and portal, including the “book a call with BLO” facility. Citizens can contact the voter helpline at 1950 for assistance.

SIR exercise in Mohali reaches 99% completion

Mohali The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mohali district has reached 99% completion across all three assembly constituencies, district election officer Komal Mittal said on Thursday.

The three constituencies — 52-Kharar, 53-Mohali and 112-Dera Bassi — have each completed 99% of the SIR 2026 exercise, according to the district administration.

To ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral rolls and to make the process easier for voters, booth level officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued and hearings or submission of documents are pending.

Instead of asking such electors to visit the offices of electoral registration officers (EROs), BLOs will collect the required documents directly from them, wherever applicable. Mittal said the arrangement would save electors from having to visit ERO offices for personal hearings and document submission.

Help desks have also been set up at the offices of the district election officer and EROs across the district to assist electors and address their queries and concerns regarding the electoral rolls.

Mittal said the DEO’s office, in coordination with all three EROs and the election machinery, was making concerted efforts to ensure the smooth, transparent and timely completion of the revision exercise.