Asian Games gold medallists: Sukhu announces ₹1cr each for 3 women kabaddi players

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that three Himachal players who were part of the Indian women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games will be awarded ₹1 crore each. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met captain Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur in Shimla.

The three players — captain Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur — met Sukhu here and sought an enhanced cash award and Class-1 government jobs. Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the three women kabaddi players will receive ₹33.33 lakh each.

Congratulating the players on their outstanding achievement, Sukhu felicitated them with Himachali caps and shawls.

“The state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money,” the chief minister said.

Sukhu said that the three players would also be provided government jobs and, if they do not wish to join the police, they would be offered appointments in the youth services and sports department, enabling them to continue pursuing their sporting careers.

The chief minister further announced that Indian women’s cricket team player Renuka Thakur would also be awarded ₹1 crore.

Earlier, during the meeting, Pushpa Rana urged Sukhu to provide them with jobs, saying sportspersons have a very short career.

“How long can you continue to play kabaddi? Every sportsperson needs a job. A player should be given a job according to their qualification and achievement,” Rana said while speaking to the media after the meeting.

Rana said the team’s immediate focus would be the upcoming indoor games, for which the India camp is scheduled to be held in November. “We will take a short break now. We regularly practise at the SAI hostel in Dharamshala, but currently we are recovering. We will spend some time on rehabilitation and then resume our practice,” she said.