Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Low income families to get subsidised healthcare in Ggm, says Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that subsidised treatment will be provided to patients who are beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and those belonging to families with an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh at Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and its 883 bed hospital in Gurugram. Saini held a meeting in Chandigarh to discuss various aspects related to the operation and maintenance of the medical college and teaching hospital (HT)

An official spokesperson said that needy families will receive subsidies on treatment and access to quality healthcare at affordable rates.

Saini held a meeting in Chandigarh to discuss various aspects related to the operation and maintenance of the medical college and teaching hospital. The spokesperson said directions were also issued regarding provisions for subsidised treatment and special facilities at the hospital for beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and eligible patients belonging to families with an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh.

The CM also directed officials to open an AMRIT Pharmacy on the hospital premises so that patients can obtain quality medicines at affordable prices.