Back-to-back security review meetings held in Kashmir for safe Amarnath Yatra

Back to back security review meetings are being held in Kashmir for safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. In the past six days over a half a dozen security meetings were held in the Valley for the safe and secure Amarnath yatra which begins next month. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra. The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims. (PTI File)

Today, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra. The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims. Sinha directed for seamless coordination among the Civil Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, Security Forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage. “The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by Army, CAPFs and J&K Police to ensure foolproof security for the Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the contingency plan, deployment of police and security personnel, preparedness and response mechanism of line departments and emphasized on better coordination among all stakeholders involved in yatra management,” the J&K government spokesman said.

Sinha on Wednesday had urged devotees to visit in large numbers as foolproof security arrangements are in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Sinha, accompanied by senior officers, performed the “Pratham Puja”, which marked the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Sinha also took stock of the arrangements at the Shrine.

This year, Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district-- and it will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The security will be further beefed up this year due to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 when terrorists killed 26 tourists at Baisran, Pahalgam. More CRPF companies will be deployed on the yatra routes and the entire trek on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes are being searched on a daily basis. Even J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah recently said a safe and secure yatra will be the top priority of his government.