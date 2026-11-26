Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised to transform the Talwandi Sabo-Bhucho belt in Bathinda into a major textile and spinning hub if the SAD-BJP alliance is voted to power in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with industrialists and traders in Bathinda. (X) more

Interacting with industrialists and traders, Sukhbir proposed setting up an industrial park in the region to leverage the connectivity offered by the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. He said the alliance would extend GST rebates and provide cheaper electricity to industries to encourage investment and boost economic activity.

He also announced plans to promote solar power generation at industrial establishments, with the government purchasing surplus electricity produced by them. Additionally, he promised to establish a food park in Bathinda and make it tax-free for entrepreneurs.

Addressing a delegation of the Property Dealers Association, Sukhbir said the SAD-BJP government would abolish the no objection certificate (NOC) requirement for property transactions and regularise all unauthorised colonies.

He also promised to introduce a faceless property registration system to eliminate direct interaction with tehsildars. Land registration and mutation would be completed simultaneously to make the process more convenient for property buyers.

On traders’ concerns over alleged harassment, Sukhbir said his party was committed to creating a business-friendly environment. He promised to reintroduce the Rahat Scheme, introduced during the previous SAD government, under which small traders would be able to pay an annual tax of ₹1,000.

The SAD chief also criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, alleging that it had failed to curb criminal activities and provide a secure environment for businesses.