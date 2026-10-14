Bio-fertiliser testing lab opened in Mohali

The Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday inaugurated a bio-fertiliser testing laboratory at Kalkat Bhawan, Mohali, completing a three-laboratory network established at a cost of ₹4 crore to check spurious products and promote sustainable farming. Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during the inauguration in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The other two laboratories are located in Gurdaspur and Bathinda. The facilities will test bio-fertilisers to ensure farmers receive quality products and help reduce their dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Khudian said that the laboratories would also strengthen enforcement of the fertiliser control order, enable monitoring of manufacturers and dealers, and generate data to improve bio-fertiliser strains suited to Punjab’s agro-climatic conditions.

Punjab’s annual consumption of bio-fertilisers is estimated at 15,000-16,000 metric tonnes/kilolitres and is rising, according to the minister. He said quality control had become increasingly important with the growing adoption of organic farming.

The state has around 30,000 acres under certified organic cultivation as of 2025-26. Khudian said organic farming could support sustainable agricultural production, conserve natural resources and improve soil health, while growing awareness of food safety and environmental concerns.

Punjab contributes more than 30% of India’s wheat and rice production, he said, underlining the need to promote farming practices that protect soil and the environment.

The minister said the laboratory network would help safeguard farmers against spurious inputs and ensure regulatory compliance. Dera Bassi member legislative assembly (MLA) Kuljit Singh Randhawa, additional secretary agriculture Latif Ahmed and director agriculture Gurjit Singh Brar were also present at the inauguration.