BJP failed to provide MSP to Haryana farmers, alleges Hooda

The BJP government has failed to provide MSP to farmers, employment to youth, security to women, and respect to sportspersons and the elderly, alleged former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday. After the conference, the Leader of Opposition also visited Kurukshetra grain market and interacted with farmers, commission agents and labourers. (HT Photo)

Hooda was addressing a block Congress workers’ conference in Kurukshetra along with state party in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora and others.

Hooda said that, just as in Kurukshetra, people from all 36 communities and every section of society had extended their votes and support to the Congress in the 2024 elections.

“Everyone was saying that the BJP was on its way out and the Congress was coming to power. However, the results turned out to be exactly the opposite. I had expressed doubts over these results at the time itself. Later, when our leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress team investigated the matter in depth, vote theft was exposed,” he alleged.

“The truth has now reached every household that the BJP formed its government in Haryana not through fair means, but through vote theft. All the evidence of this theft has now come to light,” Hooda claimed.

After the conference, the Leader of Opposition also visited Kurukshetra grain market and interacted with farmers, commission agents and labourers. He said that farmers were facing severe difficulties due to the lack of government procurement.

“Farmers have been waiting for procurement for two weeks, but are being forced to sell their crops at rates as much as ₹400 per quintal, that is below the MSP,” he told the reporters.

Hooda also claimed that there were no proper arrangements for lifting the procured crops from mandis and as a result, there is not even enough space to store the new crop, and farmers are also facing delays in receiving their payments.