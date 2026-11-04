BJP shifting Delhi pollution blame onto Punjab farmers, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP for repeatedly blaming Punjab’s farmers for Delhi’s pollution while ignoring the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government and farmers to manage paddy stubble. According to AAP, the Centre refused to share the financial burden of stubble management despite the state government’s offer.

Taking aim at Delhi BJP minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, AAP state media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that BJP leaders were making Punjab’s farmers scapegoats instead of addressing the multiple sources of pollution in the national capital. He challenged Sirsa and other BJP leaders to visit Punjab and witness the ground reality instead of spreading propaganda.

The Centre had refused to share the financial burden of stubble management despite the state government’s offer, he said, adding that BJP leaders must answer for Delhi’s pollution instead of shifting the blame onto Punjab’s farmers.

“Even before the paddy harvesting season had properly begun, certain leaders had started running a campaign to defame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution. How can smoke from Punjab supposedly cross Haryana and reach Delhi through some imaginary pipeline so quickly?” he said at a press conference.

Pannu said that BJP leaders were conveniently ignoring the multiple sources of pollution in the national capital. Several reports and even discussions in Parliament had established that stubble burning is not the only cause of Delhi’s pollution, he added.