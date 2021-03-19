Bogus admissions detected after Aadhaar-based admissions started

IND USA
Haryana CM ML Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits. (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that over two lakh bogus admissions were detected in schools after Aadhaar-based admissions was introduced
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that over two lakh bogus admissions were detected in schools after Aadhaar-based admissions was introduced.

Responding to Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal’s concern raised in the zero hour that the state government was reportedly closing 1,057 government schools, the CM said that the number of children admitted in government schools have come down by two lakh as these children were enrolled in private schools.

Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits.

The CM said that the state government, as per rules, has also decided to shut one school out of two schools running within a radius of one kilometre.

Former education minister Bhukkal had sought to know the compulsions to shut 1,057 schools. She said that earlier the government closed kisan model schools that the Congress had started and classes in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) had been discontinued.

CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the state government should run kisan model schools instead of closing them.

“We should take education to the doorsteps of kisans. When will you fill up the vacant posts of teachers?” Hooda asked.

State education minister Kanwar Pal said that the state had more JBT teachers than required and that the new education policy will not require JBT teachers.

The CM made it clear that the government would not start training courses including teachers training courses, which are not in demand.

“When we don’t have requirement of JBT teachers, why should we run such training courses,” Khattar said, adding that the state will implement the New Education Policy from 2025.

He said that although the posts of JBT teachers are sanctioned, their demand has decreased.

He said that keeping in view the growing demand of doctors, opening medical colleges (private as well as government) in every district is top priority of the state government.

He added that the state government has also increased validity of TET from five to seven years.

