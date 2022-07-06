Cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran
A 35-year-old cab driver was shot dead by two persons who had hired his car near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sher Masih, a resident of Khemkaran.
Station house officer Kanwaljit Singh Rai said the incident took place around 1pm when two unidentified men hired the victim’s cab to reach Amritsar railway station. The accused allegedly shot him dead in the moving vehicle and then fled the spot.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Valtoha police station.
The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state. The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh
With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week. Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city's apni mandis. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.
Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes
In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
