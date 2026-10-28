Central varsity, groundwater board ink pact to map heavy metal contamination in Bathinda

The Central University of Punjab (CUP) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) to undertake collaborative investigations into groundwater quality, with special reference to uranium contamination in Bathinda. The Central University of Punjab (CUP) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

CUP’s acting vice-chancellor Ramakrishna Wusirika said on Tuesday that the collaboration aims to strengthen groundwater quality investigations and uranium contamination studies under the National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM) programme.

He said the studies would take place in the revenue blocks of Bathinda and adjoining Goniana.

The partnership will combine CGWB’s technical expertise with the university’s research capabilities to assess groundwater quality, identify contamination-prone areas and develop scientific inputs for sustainable groundwater management.

Under the MoU, the Chandigarh-based northwestern regional directorate of CGWB will collect and analyse groundwater samples during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods.

The analysis will cover uranium, other heavy metals and major chemical components present in groundwater.

The board will also study groundwater quality data, prepare maps showing contaminant distribution, monitor groundwater levels and prepare the final study report with technical inputs from CU Punjab.

CUP said that the study will help identify areas where groundwater quality requires special attention, examine changes in contamination levels and understand the factors affecting the presence and movement of uranium in groundwater.