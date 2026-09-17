Chandigarh: Four elected from teaching department in PU’s senate elections

Four professors have been elected from two teaching faculty constituencies in Panjab University (PU) Senate elections 2026 that were conducted on Wednesday. In the constituency of professors on the staff of the teaching departments of university, Amarjit Singh Naura and Jatinder Grover marked their victory. Amarjit from science department received 92 votes while Jatinder from arts department received 93 votes. Elections for three constituencies, heads of affiliated arts colleges, faculty of affiliated arts colleges and registered graduates will take place on September 20. (HT)

The others in senate election race from the teaching faculty constituency were Dinesh Kumar, Parveen Goyal and Samarjit Sihotra. In the constituency of associate professors and assistant professors on the staff of the teaching departments, Harbhinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh marked their win.Harbhinder from science department received 41 votes and Kulwinder from arts department received 108 votes. A total of seven candidates participated from both the constituencies, out of which four won.

The voting for the constituency of teaching faculty of PU was conducted on Monday with scrutiny and counting taking place on Wednesday. The PU senate elections taking place after two years are happening in phased manner as six representatives from the technical and professional colleges constituency has been elected and remaining constituency elections are to conclude on October 4.

Elections for three constituencies, heads of affiliated arts colleges, faculty of affiliated arts colleges and registered graduates will take place on September 20. Their votes will be scrutinised and counted on September 22. Senate is the key governing body of Panjab University, involved in governing and administration of the university and have elected and ex-officio members in it. The four-year term of the previous senate, a 91-member body, expired on October 31, 2024.