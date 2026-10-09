Chandigarh Golf League Day 4: After opening day heartbreak, Pirates come back stronger

Bouncing back from their opening-day defeat, Pirates of the Green proved their mettle with a 6-1 win over Canam Raptors on Day 4 of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026, being played at The Chandigarh Golf Club. The Mulligans continued their winning streak on Thursday, defeating Fairway Comets 5.5-1.5 . (HT File)

The Raptors had been the best performers on Day 1, crushing the Birdie Brigade 6-1 even as the Pirates had gone down 3-4 against the defending champions Mulligans.

The Mulligans continued their winning streak on Thursday, defeating Fairway Comets 5.5-1.5 while the Soaring Eagles edged Birdie Brigade 4-3 in the closest contest of the day.

The Pirates’ raid

Raghav Bhandari and Amarinder Brar gave Pirates both singles points with 5 & 4 and 2 & 1 victories respectively. MP Singh and Col Gurbir Singh Gill then edged Jaipal Hundal and Col PJS Atwal 1-up, while Col Gurpreet Singh and Manistha Rao also won by the same margin. Jaspreet Singh Bakshi and Jaspreet Bhaika added a 2 & 1 victory and Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh dominated 7 & 6. Captain Col NP Singh and MPS Mann secured the Raptors’ only point with a 4 & 2 win.

Mulligans maintain momentum

The Mulligans continued their strong start with both singles going their way, including Dr Angad Sangha’s second singles win. APS Kahai and Sunder Singh won 4 & 2, while Captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo prevailed 2-up after winning the final two holes. Himmat Singh’s pairing added a 3 & 1 victory. Fairway Comets’ lone full point came through Simran Singh and Sehaj Bir Singh Sidhu, who won 3 & 2.

Eagles prevail over Birdies

Soaring Eagles relied on a clean sweep in singles to overcome Birdie Brigade. Amrik Randhawa won 1-up and Puneet Sood 2-up, while Dilmick Lamba and Dr NK Arora added a 2-up pairs victory. Bikramjit Bhinder and Himmat Mahal produced the day’s biggest win, 8 & 6. Birdie Brigade claimed three pairs points but fell short.

Aces overpower the Panthers

In Group B, GD Aces beat Partee Panthers 5-2. Tarun Vir Singh Lehal won 4 & 3 and Mivaan Singh followed his opening-day victory with a 6 & 5 success. Gursharan Grewal-Akshay Verma and Rupinder Singh-Swaraj Pal Singh added 7 & 6 and 5 & 3 wins respectively. Partee Panthers’ points came from Amarjot Singh Bedi-Harjeet Singh and Simarinder Singh-Kewal Singh Virk.

Results:

GD Aces 5-2 Partee Panthers

The Mulligans 5.5-1.5 Fairway Comets

Soaring Eagles 4-3 Birdie Brigade

Pirates of the Greens 6-1 Canam Raptors.