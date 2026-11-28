The Punjab and Haryana high court would take up the petition filed by two Congress leaders Mamta Dogra and Meenu challenging the Chandigarh Election Commission’s (EC) decision restricting candidature on scheduled caste category seats to only those with a bona fide caste certificate issued by the administration, on November 30. These leaders have sought directions to SEC to accept their nominations. (HT File) more

Their advocate Rajiv Sharma and others mentioned about the case before the division bench of justice Deepak Sibal and justice Sunish Bindlish that allowed listing of the case on Monday.

On November 24, the EC had clarified that only Scheduled Castes certificates issued by the Chandigarh State Election Commission (SEC) on a bona fide basis to Chandigarh residents belonging to the 36 castes notified for the Union Territory would be valid for contesting elections from SC-reserved wards. Certificates issued by the administration to residents who migrated from other states would not be accepted for this purpose, it had said.

This had resulted in AAP and Congress criticising the move terming it violative of their fundamental rights. These leaders have sought directions to SEC to accept their nominations.