Chandigarh man stabs mother, two brothers; held

A 34-year-old man from Dadumajra was arrested for stabbing his mother and two younger brothers at their house on Wednesday night. All three were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where their condition is stated to be critical.

As per police, Ajay was a habitual drinker and had come home around 9 pm on Wednesday. After reaching home, he had an argument with his mother, Kamla, 50, and started beating her up.

When his younger brothers Rahul, 32, and Anil, 30, tried to stop him, he thrashed them as well, but they were able to pacify him and he retired to his room.

Later at night, while his mother and brothers were asleep, he attacked Rahul in the face with a knife. As Anil woke up and tried to stop him, Ajay stabbed him in the back and head, before attacking his mother with the knife as well.

Their neighbours heard the commotion and alerted the police. As police arrived at the scene, Ajay tried to allegedly end his life. Police were able to control him, following which he was arrested and the three injured victims were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where they were referred to PGIMER to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

Ajay was presented in court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. As per police, his wife is living separately due to matrimonial dispute and is also struggling with alcoholism. The accused is unemployed, while his brothers are working as labourers.

