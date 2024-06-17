Chandigarh MC all set to beautify dumping ground with trees

Working on clearing the entire Dadumajra landfill of legacy waste by December 31, the municipal corporation is also planning to beautify the site with around 9,000 plants and trees. Chandigarh MC is planning to beautify the site with around 9,000 plants and trees. Work will begin in July. (HT)

Expected to cost ₹19 lakh, the beautification work will begin next month, as per MC officials. The civic body has already floated tenders with a two-month deadline to complete work.

A senior MC officer said, “We want to beautify the site using cement pots with different types of plants and shrubs, apart from landscaping with grass. Most of the trees will be the ficus species, which grow up with lush foliage, along with beautiful bougainvillea plants.”

On the other hand, RTI activist RK Garg termed the project a complete waste of money. “It is total waste of public money. MP Manish Tewari, the UT administrator and the UT adviser should look into it.”

Spread across 45.11 acres, the landfill, a major eyesore, is located right in the middle of the residential area, much to the chagrin of people of Dadumajra, Sector 38 (West), Sector 25 and Dhanas Colony.

Recently, through an affidavit, the UT department of environment had informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that bioremediation of entire legacy waste at Dadumajra dump will be achieved by December 31.

Newly elected member of Parliament Manish Tewari had made the dumping ground an issue during his Lok Sabha election campaign, blaming the BJP for not tackling it in 10 years of rule. While Chandigarh secured the 11th cleanest city tag in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, up from the 12th position in 2022, the issue of the dumping ground persists.

Punjab Raj Bhawan lawns to be re-grassed

The UT administration has also floated a tender of ₹8 lakh for re-grassing of lawns at Punjab Raj Bhawan. The last date to submit the applications is June 20 and the work is to be completed within one year.