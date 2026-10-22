Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds death of Chhattisgarh bizman at Sector 17 hotel room

A 56-year-old businessman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, died after being found unresponsive in his room at Hotel Taj in Sector 17 on Wednesday morning. Police have ruled out foul play for now, stating that he was suffering from health complications. (HT File)

He was identified as Deepak Mittal, director of Sanjay Grain Products Private Limited and a contractor with the Punjab government, who had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday for a meeting with Markfed officials scheduled for Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said. Police said he had recently secured a contract for packaging of flour and pulses and the supply of ration kits.

Police have ruled out foul play for now, stating that he was suffering from health complications. Some liquor bottles were also found at the spot.

A woman had also allegedly visited him at the hotel on Tuesday night. Police say they have questioned her and cleared her of suspicion.

An official, who questioned her, said that she had alerted the hotel staff that he was feeling unwell following which a waiter had come to check on him.

Around 8 am, the staff found him lying “unconscious but breathing” in his room. He was rushed to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police say prima facie it appears he died of health complications, including hypertension, but maintained that the exact cause would be clear once the post-mortem reports are out. The procedure was carried out on Wednesday after his family arrived and gave their consent. The body was handed over to them after autopsy.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the Sector 17 police station. A spokesperson of the hotel said, “We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and offer our deepest condolences. We are extending our support to the family and assisting the authorities.”