Chandigarh to set up 128-member disaster response unit

The UT administration has notified the formation of a dedicated force to handle emergencies, earmarking a 128-member team for disaster response and rescue operations across the city. The Union Territory of Chandigarh Disaster Response Force (UTCDRF) will be headed by the inspector general of police (IGP) of Chandigarh Police and will have its headquarters in the city. Personnel will undergo specialised courses through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) or other recognised institutions to equip them to work in difficult and hazardous conditions. (HT File)

The force is being set up in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025. Initially, its personnel will be drawn on deputation from the UT police and other existing departments.

Of the sanctioned strength, 110 personnel will form the operational team responsible for field duties, while the remaining 18 will comprise technical, medical and engineering specialists. The latter will assist with medical emergencies, assess structural damage, handle specialised rescue equipment and provide technical support during operations.

Training will be a key part of the force’s preparation. Personnel will undergo specialised courses through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) or other recognised institutions to equip them to work in difficult and hazardous conditions.

The unit will be mobilised during floods, waterlogging, building collapses and other emergencies. Its responsibilities will include evacuating people stranded in flooded areas, locating survivors trapped under collapsed structures and carrying out rope-assisted rescues from high-rise buildings and difficult-to-reach locations.

The force will also work with Aapda Mitras and local volunteers, offering technical assistance and training to improve preparedness at the community level.

The administration has kept the unit’s mandate separate from regular police operations. Under the notification, UTCDRF personnel cannot be assigned duties related to maintaining law and order, protecting VIPs, managing crowds or conducting elections. They will also not be issued other weapons while carrying out operations.

The dedicated structure is intended to ensure that trained personnel and specialised equipment remain available for disaster-related emergencies rather than being diverted to routine policing assignments.