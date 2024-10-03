Menu Explore
CIA staffer caught taking ‘bribe’

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Oct 03, 2024 09:10 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the accused contacted a resident of Muktsar claiming that her son was using a stolen phone and the CIA would book him if ₹50,000 was not paid.

A police constable, Satnam Singh, from the Muktsar unit of the crime investigation agency (CIA) was arrested “red-handed” by the vigilance bureau while reportedly accepting a bribe of 5,000 on Wednesday.

A VB spokesperson said the accused contacted a resident of Muktsar claiming that her son was using a stolen phone and the CIA would book him if 50,000 was not paid. As per official information, the woman produced an invoice and also the phone box to prove that the said mobile was duly purchased. As Satnam allegedly kept on demanding bribe, the woman recorded the conservation of the accused and the VB laid a trap to nab the constable.

A case has been registered at VB’s Bathinda zone office, the spokesperson added.

