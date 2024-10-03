CIA staffer caught taking ‘bribe’

A police constable, Satnam Singh, from the Muktsar unit of the crime investigation agency (CIA) was arrested “red-handed” by the vigilance bureau while reportedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Wednesday. A case has been registered at VB’s Bathinda zone office, according to a spokesperson.

A VB spokesperson said the accused contacted a resident of Muktsar claiming that her son was using a stolen phone and the CIA would book him if ₹50,000 was not paid. As per official information, the woman produced an invoice and also the phone box to prove that the said mobile was duly purchased. As Satnam allegedly kept on demanding bribe, the woman recorded the conservation of the accused and the VB laid a trap to nab the constable.

