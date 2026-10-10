CJP protest: Northern Railway cancels 45 Delhi-bound trains

The Northern Railway has cancelled 45 Delhi-bound trains on October 10 citing anticipated severe road congestion in central Delhi due to a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Several services from Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra regions will also be affected. (HT File)

According to a press release issued by Northern Railway on Friday, restrictions on trains to three stations—New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge—will remain in force from 4 am to 2 pm on October 10 (Saturday).

The cancellations will affect trains originating from several cities in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, including Amritsar, Kalka, Sirsa, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shri Ganganagar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Banaras, among others.

Among the major trains impacted are Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express service, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Express, Dehradun-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express service.

Several services from Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra regions will also be affected.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey to avoid inconvenience. Passengers can obtain updated information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by calling railway helpline number 139.

“The cancellations are part of arrangements made in view of the planned demonstration and the associated traffic advisory in central Delhi,” revealed officials.

In view of the train cancellations, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway has made extensive preparations to ensure passenger convenience.

Railway officials said staff had been deployed on 24-hour duty at key stations to provide necessary information to passengers and ensure the prompt resolution of any issues that may arise. Officers will also remain present to assist passengers and continuously monitor arrangements.

A “War Room” has also been established within the division to effectively monitor the situation and foster better coordination among various departments.

Security tightened at Delhi-Haryana border in Bahadurgarh

Security has been tightened along the Delhi-Haryana borders, particularly in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district ahead of the CJP protest, with police intensifying checks on vehicles entering Delhi and keeping a close watch on movement at key entry points.

Police have set up barricades on major roads leading to Delhi from Bahadurgarh, where vehicles are being thoroughly checked and commuters questioned about the purpose of their visit to the capital.

According to police officials, CCTV cameras have been deployed at checkpoints to monitor suspicious activity, while senior police officers are conducting regular inspections of the security arrangements.

AAP to support CJP protest in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and several party leaders, including cabinet ministers, from Punjab will stage a protest outside the Election Commission office in Chandigarh on Saturday to express solidarity with the CJP. Taking to X, Sisodia said he would join the youth’s protest outside the EC office in support of the CJP.

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema also said he would also stage a protest outside the EC’s office in support of the CJP’s demonstration against the BJP and the Election Commission of India over alleged attempts to undermine the right to vote.