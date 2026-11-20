The cold weather conditions continued during the night in Kashmir, while the day witnessed above-normal temperatures on Thursday. The day, however, was sunny with above normal temperatures. (HT File)

The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological centre in Srinagar said that most of the weather monitoring stations in Kashmir witnessed sub zero temperatures last night.

The centre said that the coldest place in the Valley was Pahalgam in south Kashmir with minimum temperature recorded at -2.8°C.

Many other weather monitoring stations also recorded below-freezing temperatures during the night including Srinagar with temperature of -0.2°C. Qazigund in south Kashmir was also cold at -0.8°C while Kupwara in north Kashmir witnessed -1.3°C.

The day, however, was sunny with above normal temperatures. The MeT has predicted generally dry weather from November 19 to 28 with cloudy weather towards November 20 and 21. The MeT expected a further fall in temperature owing to dry conditions.

“Slight rise in minimum temperature expected by 1-2°C during November 20 and 21 and thereafter again fall by 2-3°C from November 22 onwards,” the MeT said.