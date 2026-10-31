Conceptual photographer Diwan Manna gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Chandigarh: A city-based conceptual photographer and artist Diwan Manna has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in recognition of his contribution to art and culture. The award ceremony was held at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, on Friday. Renowned artist Sudarshan Shetty presented the award, followed by an audiovisual presentation of Manna’s work, The Turmoil Within. Diwan Manna is regarded as pioneer of conceptual photography in India. (HT)

Born in 1958 in Bareta, Punjab, Manna is regarded as a pioneer of conceptual photography in India. He completed a five-year diploma in Graphic Art and Printmaking from the Government College of Art, Chandigarh, before turning to photography in the early 1980s.

His works explore themes of philosophy, feminism, political activism and identity. His prominent photographic series include Shores of the Unknown, After the Turmoil, Alienation and Violence.

His works have been exhibited at prestigious museums and galleries in India and abroad, including institutions in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Besides his artistic practice, Manna has played a significant role in promoting contemporary art in the region. He has served as chairman of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi and president of the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi. His earlier accolades include the National Academy Award in 1996 and All India Photography Awards in 1995 and 1996.