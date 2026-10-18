Cong, AAP hit out at BJP over ’admn failures, corruption’ in Chandigarh

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging administrative failures, corruption and unemployment during the last 12 years of its rule. Demand impartial and time-bound investigations into alleged scams. (HT)

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky accused the BJP of leaving the city in a state of disrepair, citing damaged roads, stalled development outcomes and alleged corruption in the municipal corporation (MC). He also raised concerns over around 1,000 young people losing their jobs, saying the administration had failed to create adequate employment opportunities. Lucky said residents would hold the BJP accountable in the upcoming municipal elections.

AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh, meanwhile, demanded impartial and time-bound investigations into alleged scams, including outsourced recruitment, the Smart City project, parking contracts and waste management at Dadu Majra.

The party sought a probe into the cancellation of 193 recruitment tenders and allegations that companies linked to one family secured a majority of contracts. It also called for scrutiny of alleged fake fixed deposit receipts linked to IDFC Bank, claimed revenue losses of ₹7-8 crore from parking contracts, and sought clarity on the 24/7 water supply project in Manimajra.

AAP demanded action wherever wrongdoing was established, while Singh said residents deserved accountability and facts rather than assurances. Both parties accused the BJP of prioritising claims of development over public concerns.