Congress to continue fight for CEC’s resignation: Lamba

The Congress will continue its agitation until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigns and accountability is established over alleged attacks on voting rights, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said on Tuesday. After the press conference, Lamba addressed the Chandigarh Mahila Congress state executive meeting. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Sector 35, Lamba said women from across the country would participate in the Congress’s November 1 rally in Delhi. She released the rally poster alongside Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky.

Lucky accused the Narendra Modi government and Union home minister Amit Shah of attempting to undermine the rally and prevent people from attending. He alleged that efforts were being made to restrict participants’ movement but asserted that Congress workers would not be intimidated.

He said the party would continue to raise questions over electoral fairness and defend democratic institutions and constitutional rights.

Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Nalita Hooda raised concerns over alleged “deletions” of eligible voters’ names from electoral rolls, calling it an attack on democratic rights. She said the issue would be taken to people across the city.

After the press conference, Lamba addressed the Chandigarh Mahila Congress state executive meeting, where preparations for the Delhi rally and mobilisation of women workers were discussed.