Consumer panel orders delivery of 400-sq-yard Mohali plot after 11-yr delay

The consumer commission directed two developers to hand over a 400-sq-yard industrial plot in Sector 66-A, after retaining ₹17 lakh paid by three buyers for more than a decade. The commission also ordered the developers to pay 9% annual interest on the deposited amount from May 1, 2015, until possession and ₹50,000 as compensation and litigation expenses. The complainants had applied for the plot in July 2009 and paid ₹1.9 lakh. (HT File)

The order was passed, following a complaint filed by three retired government employees who said they had booked the plot to start an IT office and earn their livelihood through self-employment.

The complainants had applied for the plot in July 2009 and paid ₹1.9 lakh. Sukhm Infrastructure later allotted them the 400-sq-yard plot in Yellowstone Landmark Infocity, Sector 66-A, for ₹26 lakh. The buyers paid ₹17 lakh to the developers by September 2014.

The complainants told the commission that the developers had assured them of possession by April 2015. They said they approached the companies several times but did not receive possession of the plot or the completion and occupation certificates.

The commission noted that the developers assured possession by April 2015 through a letter dated March 15, 2014. The buyers had also paid ₹3 lakh in September 2014 after the developers demanded the amount.

The commission held that the developers failed to hand over possession by the promised date and directed them to provide the plot along with completion and occupation certificates within two months of receiving a certified copy of the order. The buyers will have to pay any balance sale consideration due under the original allotment.

The commission comprising president SK Aggarwal and its members also awarded 9% interest on ₹17 lakh from May 1, 2015, until the date of actual possession.

The complaint named Sukhm Infrastructure and Manohar Singh & Co as opposite parties. The commission said both parties were served notices by email but failed to appear and were proceeded against ex parte on October 6, 2025.

As the developers did not contest the complaint, the commission said the allegations and evidence submitted by the buyers remained unrebutted.The commission also directed both companies to jointly and severally pay ₹50,000 towards compensation for mental agony, harassment, and litigation expenses.