Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a multi-utility indoor sports arena at Sainik School Nagrota here, and called upon cadets to uphold the legacy of service and sacrifice, asserting that the country’s future is in safe hands. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated at Sainik School Nagrota, in Jammu. more

Sinha said the facility would provide year-round training opportunities in sports such as badminton, basketball and table tennis, and help nurture future Olympic aspirants, military leaders and nation-builders.

“Sports play a vital role in developing leadership, discipline, resilience, teamwork and the ability to take quick decisions under challenging circumstances,” he said while addressing cadets and faculty members.

“Dream big, work hard and serve the nation,” the lieutenant governor told the cadets, urging them to focus on continuous self-improvement rather than merely winning medals.

He expressed confidence that some cadets could one day represent India at the Olympic Games, referring to the country’s growing achievements in international sports and initiatives such as Khelo India.

Congratulating the ICICI Foundation for establishing the arena through its corporate social responsibility initiative, Sinha said nation-building is a collective responsibility involving the government, educational institutions, industry and society.

He said similar partnerships could significantly benefit educational institutions, particularly in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the LG laid a wreath at the Shaurya Samarak.