Darbar resumes in Jammu: CM calls for expediting projects

Jammu: Marking the official resumption of the traditional biannual darbar move, chief minister Omar Abdullah was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Monday. Chief minister Omar Abdullah inspecting the Guard of Honour during the reopening of the darbar in Jammu on Monday. (ANI Photo)

After inspecting the parade presented by a contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the chief minister proceeded to his office to attend to the day’s official business. The ceremony was attended by deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, cabinet ministers, acting chief secretary Shailendra Kumar, Jammu divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner among senior officials.

Shortly after the reopening, Abdullah chaired a review meeting at the secretariat to assess administrative functioning and outline key developmental priorities.

Directing newly appointed ministers to conduct immediate department-level reviews, the chief minister instructed officials to accelerate execution of ongoing development works; maintain sufficient stocks of essential commodities, particularly across remote and snow-bound areas; strengthen mechanisms for grievance redressal across all departments; and formulate upcoming budget proposals aligned with public needs and regional priorities.

At the Jammu wing of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati also received a ceremonial guard of honour upon the court’s reopening following its shift from Srinagar.

“We dedicate this session to the citizens of J-K, and we will try our best to make it more and more beneficial for the rights of common citizens,” Justice Bhati told reporters.

Addressing reporters at the legislative assembly chamber, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the revival of the darbar move was a considered government decision taken in deference to public sentiment.

Introduced in 1872 by Dogra rulers, the 154-year-old practice was halted in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration before being revived by the Omar Abdullah government.

“The people wanted it restored, and we respect their wishes,” Rather said, expressing confidence in the administration’s capacity to manage the upcoming budget session smoothly.

On the recent induction of four new cabinet ministers, he added that both new and veteran members are expected to deliver in accordance with public expectations.