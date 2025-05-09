Discom SDO suspended for non-performance

On the recommendation of Haryana energy minister Anil Vij, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) on Thursday said that it has suspended Avneet Bhardwaj, SDO/OP, sub-division, DHBVNL, Farrukhnagar, Gurugram with immediate effect. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be fixed in the office of SE/OP Circle, DHBVNL, Hisar, where he will be required to mark his attendance on each working day. (HT File)

Orders in this regard have been issued by the managing director of DHBVNL.

According to the orders, the SDO has been suspended with immediate effect under Regulation-7 of the DHBVN Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Regulations, 2019 on account of non-performance and lack of control in his role as SDO/OP, Sub-Division, DHBVNL, Farrukhnagar.

During the suspension period, his headquarters will be fixed in the office of SE/OP Circle, DHBVNL, Hisar, where he will be required to mark his attendance on each working day.

Additionally, during the suspension period, Avneet Bhardwaj will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016, the DHBVNL said.

“It is noteworthy that the energy minister had recently recommended his immediate suspension based on a report highlighting Avneet Bhardwaj’s unsatisfactory performance, following which this action was taken,” a statement from Vij’s office read.