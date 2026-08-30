Drug peddler escapes police custody after throwing chilli powder at cops

A suspected drug peddler escaped from Khanna CIA police custody after he and his mother reportedly threw red chilli powder at the police team in Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Friday evening. A suspected drug peddler escaped from Khanna CIA police custody after he and his mother reportedly threw red chilli powder at the police team in Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Friday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident took place around 6 pm when the policemen brought the accused, Deepak Thapa, 30, to his residence as part of an operation to recover heroin allegedly concealed there.

According to the police complaint, Thapa asked to use the washroom and requested that his handcuffs be removed. The policemen reportedly unlocked them, following which Thapa with the help of his mother allegedly threw red chilli powder into the policemen’s eyes, temporarily affecting their vision. Taking advantage of the situation, he fled from the house. The policemen tried to chase him, but failed to apprehend him.

The incident is linked to the alleged recovery of around 500 grams of heroin. A few days earlier, the Khanna CIA had arrested a man with around half a kilogram of heroin. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed the names of people involved in drug trafficking, including Thapa, a Sector 38 resident. Acting on the information, the Khanna police arrested Thapa on August 26.

Police said Thapa revealed that heroin had been concealed at his house. The CIA team brought him to Chandigarh for the recovery, but he escaped before the search could begin.

Following a complaint by the Khanna police, the Maloya police registered a case against Thapa and his mother under Sections 262, 263 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the SHO of Maloya police station.