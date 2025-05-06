Electoral roll for J&K’s Nagrota segment published

District election officer on Monday handed over copies of final electoral rolls to the representatives of political parties consequent to the successful conclusion of special summary revision, 2025, which was started on April 8 this year in the 77-Nagrota assembly constituency with respect to April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. The final electoral rolls are now available for public inspection at all polling stations in 77- Nagrota assembly constituency, offices of the electoral registration officer (ERO) and assistant EROs and the official website of the CEO J&K “https://ceojk.nic.in” (HT representative)

The revision process was preceded by, rationalisation of polling stations of 77-Nagrota AC resulting in the increase of five polling stations, thus raising the total number of polling stations to 150 from previous 145.

The process involved active participation of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), public awareness through SVEEP initiatives and collaboration with political parties, educational institutions, and civil society groups to reach every eligible voter. It also included awareness through a dedicated van with state of the art facilities provided by the CEO known as “Democracy on Wheel”. To facilitate maximum participation, four special camp days were organised across all polling stations within the constituency on April 12, 13, 19 and 20 2025. During these camps, eligible electors engaged in the registration process. All operations of the SSR were conducted in a transparent manner which includes meetings with stakeholders and sharing of claims and objections on weekly basis.

DEO Jammu while handing over the copies to the political parties advised all political parties as well as electors in general to verify their name in the final list, note their EPIC number, part number, and serial number and any person aggrieved with any decision of the ERO can file an appeal to the district magistrate.

For further information, please contact the district election office, Jammu or call the Voter Helpline – 1950.