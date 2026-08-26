Ensure timely delivery of central schemes to beneficiaries: MP Kang

Anandpur Sahib Member of Parliament (MP) Malvinder Singh Kang chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the District Administrative Complex to review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and development works in Mohali. The meeting also reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which 82,024 households in the district have been provided piped drinking water connections. (HT File)

Kang directed officials to ensure time-bound completion of projects and transparent implementation of welfare schemes so that eligible beneficiaries receive benefits without delay. He stressed better coordination between departments and regular monitoring of ongoing works.

Reviewing MPLAD projects, the MP said 101 works worth ₹329 lakh had been sanctioned in the district. These include cremation grounds, public libraries, community and cultural buildings, playgrounds, parks, gym equipment, CCTV systems and other public facilities. He directed officials to complete pending works within the stipulated timeframe and ensure proper utilisation of funds.

The meeting also reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which 82,024 households in the district have been provided piped drinking water connections. Progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY, PM SVANidhi, MGNREGA, health, education and women and child development schemes was also assessed.

Kang directed the agriculture department to act against distributors and retailers selling medicines along with urea and fertilisers in violation of norms. He also called for greater promotion of organic farming, food processing and horticulture to increase farmers’ incomes.