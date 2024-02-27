Former MLA among 12 booked in INLD Haryana chief’s murder case

The Haryana Police have booked 12 persons, including former BJP MLA from Bahadurgarh Naresh Kaushik, in connection with the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president and ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker, Jai Kishan, on Sunday in Bahadurgarh. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala and others staging a dharna in Bahadurgarh demanding the arrest of assailants in connection with the killing of party’s state president and ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The police have booked Kaushik, Bahadurgarh municipal council chairperson Saroj Rathee’s husband Ramesh Rathee, relatives Karambir Rathee and Kamal Rathee, former minister and BJP leader Mange Ram Rathee’s son Satish Numberdar, grandson Gaurav, Rahul and five unknown persons under murder, attempt to murder and other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala along with Nafe’s family members and party workers sat on a dharna outside the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh and blocked the road. After the Haryana government announced to hand over the case to the CBI, Nafe’s family agreed to conduct his post-mortem examination.

Abhay said that they have given seven days to the police to arrest the assailants and if they fail to do so, the party will take a bigger step.

“We have faith in the Haryana Police but the government can influence the probe. The investigation should be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The police should arrest all the persons who were booked in the killing,” Abhay said earlier on Monday.

In his complaint, Sanjay alias Rakesh, who is Rathee’s nephew, told the police that he was behind the wheel and Nafe was sitting next to him. On the rear seat, two persons, including the INLD worker killed in the incident, were sitting.

“I saw that a car was following us and tried to overtake our vehicle but had to stop because the gate of Barahi railway crossing was closed. When I stopped our SUV, five armed men came out of their white car. The attacker told me that they attacked us for teaching a lesson for developing a rivalry with Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal,” he said in his complaint.

“One of them came close to me and said: I am leaving you alive. Tell your family to face similar action if they went to court against the killing,” he added

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Jain said that they have detained some suspected persons, and the teams are raiding in other districts too.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Shakti Dhankar said that five teams of the police are conducting raids and efforts are on to arrest the assailants.

“The police are probing, and the assailants will be behind bars soon,” he said.

Last year, Rathee has hit headlines when former minister Mangi Ram Rathee’s son Jagdish died by suicide and a case was filed against him and his nephew Sonu for abetment to suicide. Nafe Singh was granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.