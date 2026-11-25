Four unidentified men robbed a 55-year-old man and his 24-year-old nephew of their scooter, cash and other belongings after intercepting them near Moti Nagar. The duo were on their way to Sherpur Chowk to catch a bus to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in their hometown. (HT) more

The duo were on their way to Sherpur Chowk to catch a bus to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in their hometown.

On the complaint of Subhash Chander, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhamian Road, the Moti Nagar police have registered a case against unidentified persons on Monday.

In his complaint, Subhash said a wedding function was scheduled in their hometown in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He and his nephew had left home on their scooter around 5 am to catch a bus from near Sherpur Chowk, with his nephew riding the vehicle.

As they reached near the Moti Nagar flyover, four unidentified men riding a motorcycle intercepted them.

The assailants allegedly threatened the duo with sharp-edged weapons and robbed them of a bag containing clothes and ₹1.30 lakh in cash.

The accused also snatched Subhash’s wallet containing ₹21,000 and some identity documents. Before fleeing, they took away the victims’ scooter as well.

ASI Ajmer Singh, the investigating officer at Moti Nagar police station, said the robbery took place around 5 am on November 19.

The victims had initially informed the police before leaving for their hometown to attend the wedding. After returning, Subhash lodged a formal complaint, following which a case under sections 304 and 3(5) of BNS was registered.

The police are examining the circumstances of the robbery and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.