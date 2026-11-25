Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways Union on Tuesday postponed their proposed three-day strike scheduled from November 25 to 27 following fresh assurances from transport department officials. The development comes a day after talks in Chandigarh on Monday hit a roadblock. (HT FILE) more

According to union leaders, the decision was taken by the state committee after a telephonic conference call with senior officials on Tuesday. During the discussions, department officials assured the union representatives that duly numbered appointment letters—carrying official diary numbers and departmental references—would be issued by Wednesday to regularise outsourced employees of PUNBUS and PRTC as contractual staff.

The development comes a day after talks in Chandigarh on Monday hit a roadblock, with union leaders refusing to accept the appointment letters displayed at the Chandigarh depot because they lacked official diary numbers or head-office references.

Union leaders stated that the state transport secretary has also assured the immediate issuance of formal agreements, while a follow-up meeting with the transport minister has been scheduled for November 27 to deliberate on the employees’ remaining demands.

The union said it will wait until Wednesday afternoon for the promised documents. Union’s state committee will convene around noon on Wednesday to chart out the next course of action, warning that the decision to resume the agitation will rely on whether the letters are issued with proper documentation and numbering within the stipulated deadline.