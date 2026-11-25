Given the perennial problem of garbage on roads, along pavements and in public spaces, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has raised penalties for garbage-related violations 200 times from the existing ₹500 to ₹1 lakh for commercial establishments and hawkers; officials said on Tuesday. As per the circular issued by additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair, commercial establishments and shops found letting garbage accumulate around their premises will face graded penalties. (HT) more

The PMC solid waste management department on Monday issued a circular aimed at effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. As per the circular issued by additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair, commercial establishments and shops found letting garbage accumulate around their premises will face graded penalties. The fine will be ₹10,000 for the first violation; ₹20,000 for the second; ₹50,000 for the third; and ₹1 lakh for the fourth. A fifth violation will lead to the shop or establishment being sealed. The existing penalty for littering roads and footpaths is ₹500; the new fine for the first such offence is ₹10,000, which is 20 times that amount. Similarly, hawkers operating in designated vending zones will face the same penalty structure. They will be fined ₹10,000 for the first violation; ₹20,000 for the second; ₹50,000 for the third; and ₹1 lakh for the fourth. A fifth violation will result in cancellation of their vending licences.

Nair said that penalties for dumping or littering have not been updated over time for various reasons. “We are working to identify the loopholes and effectively implement the Solid Waste Management rules. The objective is to keep the city clean and curb littering of public spaces,” he said.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “Without the citizens’ participation, no city in the world can achieve its goal of cleanliness. There are many legal provisions which can ensure active participation of different stakeholders. The PMC has now brought in a policy for clean open plots and clean shop surroundings. Violation may lead to penalties and sealing of establishments.”

The PMC has also made owners of vacant plots responsible for the garbage dumped on their properties. Notices will be issued to such owners and they will be given three days to clear the accumulated waste. They have to prevent further dumping by securing the premises. If owners fail to comply, the civic body will undertake the cleaning work and recover the expenditure from them. Repeated violations will invite further penalties. However, if the owners fail to or refuse to pay the same, the expenses will be added to their property taxes.

PMC fixes accountability for chronic garbage spots

Furthermore, the PMC has made ward-level officials fully responsible for clearing chronic garbage spots, garden waste, roadside waste and discarded furniture; warning of strict administrative action if such waste is found in their respective wards.

In a circular issued on November 23, deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Santosh Warule said that the responsibility for cleanliness and removal of such waste will lie entirely with the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective ward. The senior health inspector, health inspector and mukadam will also be held responsible.

According to the circular, performance-based road sweeping contractors will be responsible only for daily road cleaning and sweeping. However, clearing chronic garbage spots, garden waste, roadside waste and discarded furniture will not be the contractors’ responsibility.

Warule said, “If such waste is found in any ward, the concerned civic officials will be held accountable and disciplinary action will be proposed against them.”

On Tuesday, the PMC registered 92 cases of littering and violation of garbage-related norms, collecting a total ₹147,200 in fines.