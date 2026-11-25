The city has recorded a 5-degree Celsius rise in minimum temperature over the past three days, with the mercury climbing from 11.2 degrees Celsius on November 21 to 16.2 degrees Celsius on November 24. Partly cloudy weather conditions and haze in the atmosphere are contributing to the rise in minimum temperatures in Pune. (FILE) more

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), on November 22 Shivajinagar recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius and on November 23 15.6 degrees Celsius.

SD Sanap, meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “The earlier dip in minimum temperatures across Pune and Maharashtra was due to the influence of cool northwesterly winds. However, their impact has now reduced, while southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the state.”

“Partly cloudy weather conditions and haze in the atmosphere are contributing to the rise in minimum temperatures in Pune. The temperature is likely to remain on the higher side over the next four to five days,” Sanap said.